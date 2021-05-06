FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.14-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.140-12.700 EPS.
The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average of $269.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
