FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.14-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.140-12.700 EPS.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average of $269.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.16.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.