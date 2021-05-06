FLETA Market Cap Hits $24.07 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

