Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

