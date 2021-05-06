Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
