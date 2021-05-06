FLIP Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $510,367.92 and approximately $120.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

