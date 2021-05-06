FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 1,420,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,274. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

