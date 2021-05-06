FLO Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $230,684.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

