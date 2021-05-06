Flow Price Down 1.2% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.03 or 0.00053702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $106.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00272827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00777854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,007.40 or 1.00152207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

