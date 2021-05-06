Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.52 million.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 2,897,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,005. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

