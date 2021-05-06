FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

NYSE:FMC traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15.

Get FMC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.