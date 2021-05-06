Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,314.70 ($17.18) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,041.13. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,314.70 ($17.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £771.23 million and a PE ratio of 35.59.

In related news, insider Paul Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

