Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $860,311.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

