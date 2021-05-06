Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Up 32.4% This Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $860,311.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

