Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.10

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $17.79. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.