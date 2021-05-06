Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 447,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,810. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

