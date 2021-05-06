Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 16214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

