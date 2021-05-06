ForTube (FOR) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $58.75 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

