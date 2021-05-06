Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.71. 252,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,665. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

