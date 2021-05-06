Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.71.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.