Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.71.
FOXF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $166.88.
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Read More: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.