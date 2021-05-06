Fractal (FCL) Price Down 1% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 1% against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $198,780.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01172483 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00779311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.38 or 1.00068265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

