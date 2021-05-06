Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 150,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,301. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

