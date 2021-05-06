Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%.
Shares of FNV traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.13. 802,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,771. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
