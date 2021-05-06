Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,731. The stock has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

