Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Freshii has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

