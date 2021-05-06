Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.54.

FNKO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 985,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

