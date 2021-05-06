Furucombo One Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $1.15 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00270186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.34 or 0.01178364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00806672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.98 or 0.99906245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

