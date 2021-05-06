Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

