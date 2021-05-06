FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

DNLI opened at $53.44 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,439,495 shares of company stock worth $157,861,685. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

