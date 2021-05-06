FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

