FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

