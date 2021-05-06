FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $165.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after buying an additional 150,672 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

