FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

TDY opened at $429.28 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.79 and a 200-day moving average of $386.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

