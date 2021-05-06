FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Lifted by Analyst

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.