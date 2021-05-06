FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.