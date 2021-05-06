FY2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Boosted by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

