FY2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Reduced by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

PROF opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

