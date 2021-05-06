FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

SPNE stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SeaSpine by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

