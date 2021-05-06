FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Increased by Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

