G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

GFSZY stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. G4S has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

