Game.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $861,345.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00083267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00802414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00102807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.41 or 0.08949773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

