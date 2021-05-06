Geeq Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $496,916.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00796877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.05 or 0.09015342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

