Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.83. 19,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

