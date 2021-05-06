Genesis Vision 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and $3.46 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $12.26 or 0.00022143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

