GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $102,250.95 and $242.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,442,454 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.