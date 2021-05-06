Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.26. 457,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.