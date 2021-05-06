Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.
GIL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.26. 457,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
