Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$51.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
GIL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.
GIL stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
