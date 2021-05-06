Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$51.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$51.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

GIL stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

