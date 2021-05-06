Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

GILD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,119. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

