Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.44

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.34. Glencore shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 116,427 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

