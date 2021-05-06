GoByte Tops One Day Volume of $3,247.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $758,945.45 and $3,247.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005165 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

