GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.19. 1,843,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,146. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

