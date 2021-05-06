Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Gogo stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,540. The firm has a market cap of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

