Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Gogo stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,540. The firm has a market cap of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Earnings History for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

